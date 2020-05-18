Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.35.

BAM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,855,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,900 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

