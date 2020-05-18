Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.38.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,067. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.2800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management;

