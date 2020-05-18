Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Reaches $9.13 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $73,927.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

