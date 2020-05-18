CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 320.0% in May

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,123 shares of company stock valued at $229,166 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

