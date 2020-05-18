CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$34.57 and a twelve month high of C$68.49.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

