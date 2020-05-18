CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CCL Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$40.68. 278,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$34.57 and a 12 month high of C$68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.