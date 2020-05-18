CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$57.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.68. 278,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.