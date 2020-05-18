Centamin (CEY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centamin (LON: CEY):

5/18/2020 – Centamin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/15/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 172 ($2.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

4/28/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

4/7/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 137 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 143 ($1.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 127 ($1.67).

3/20/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 178.45 ($2.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.58. Centamin PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 174.15 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

