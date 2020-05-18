CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 832,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

