Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grossman bought 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $50,836.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 849 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $70,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,511 shares in the company, valued at $61,901,385.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,521 shares of company stock worth $2,283,995. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

