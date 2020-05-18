CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, April 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

CEU stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 761,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,781. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

