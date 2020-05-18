Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 33,953 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,633 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

