Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 751.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. 370,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,271. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.