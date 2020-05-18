Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 105,623 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 772,148 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

