Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 79,278 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.57% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 502,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,835 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.51. 851,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,526. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.