Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,095 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $30,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,637. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

