Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.45. 268,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

