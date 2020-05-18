Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.68. 665,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,678. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

