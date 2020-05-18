Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,016. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

