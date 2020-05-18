Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after purchasing an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,346,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

