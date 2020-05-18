Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

