Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $35.93 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 448.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,166 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. 558,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

