Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 232.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,388 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 404.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 102.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

