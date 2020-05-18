Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,701. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.