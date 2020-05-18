Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 145,269 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2,016.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $8.96 on Monday, reaching $192.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,984. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

