Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 22,184 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.38. 336,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

