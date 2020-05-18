Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 36,040 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 99,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

