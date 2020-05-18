Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,250,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,600,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $7.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.