Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,979 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.73. 1,318,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.