Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 105,326 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.60. 4,557,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

