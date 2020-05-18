Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 11,730 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IJK traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,420. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

