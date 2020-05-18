Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 16,225 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. 2,305,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

