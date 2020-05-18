Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 42,737 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,737 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

PTLC remained flat at $$26.99 during midday trading on Monday. 610,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

