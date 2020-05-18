Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 62,994 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,994 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:COWZ traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.