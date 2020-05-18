Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 20,387 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 530,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,682. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.