Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 34,527 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 132.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,802,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after buying an additional 703,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.71. 1,280,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

