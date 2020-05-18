Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $11.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

