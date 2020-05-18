Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.