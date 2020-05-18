Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,188. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

