Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,130.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

