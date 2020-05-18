Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

GSLC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

