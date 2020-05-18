Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,125,000 after purchasing an additional 818,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average is $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

