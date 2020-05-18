Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.30. 250,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,084. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

