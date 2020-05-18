Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,961 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,861,000 after purchasing an additional 301,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

