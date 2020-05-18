Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,292 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,619. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

