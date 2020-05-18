Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.51. 1,848,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.