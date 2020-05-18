Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,473 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $59.75. 546,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

