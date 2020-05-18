Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.79. 93,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

