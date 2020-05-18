Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 11,518 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,686,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.36. 682,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,984. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

