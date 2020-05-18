Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 24,726 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,858,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

